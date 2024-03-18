A cloudy and rainy start to the week

We've seen a few storms move across the Coachella Valley throughout the day. As of 2:45 PM on Monday, Thermal is leading the valley in terms of rainfall totals with 0.13 inches. Palm Desert is at a tenth of an inch and the rest of the valley he's seen under a tenth of an inch.

Thanks to an unusual weather pattern known as a rex block, the area of low pressure which brought unsettled weather last week has remained in the area. It has retrograded back to the west for today, ushering in the wet weather. Until the weather pattern breaks down, unsettled weather is possible for the valley.

Temperatures will rise back into the 80s for the rest of the week. However, our winds will start to increase as we approach the weekend. The windy weather will persist into the weekend. Along with an increase in clouds, some cooler temperatures will move in over the weekend.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!