A seasonable start to the spring season

As the low pressure system continues moving off to the east, we are seeing a slight drying of conditions here on the valley floor. Dew points today are in the 30s and 40s while relative humidity values are in the 20s.

Looking at the weather pattern for tomorrow, we see a general area of high pressure building. This will lead to similar conditions to today, just slightly warmer and likely with fewer clouds.

Temperatures will continue to slightly warm through Thursday. Breezy conditions will arrive by Friday with more windy conditions in store for Saturday. The next opportunity for rain will be late this weekend.