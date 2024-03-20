Remaining warm for the rest of the week

We remain in the midst of a warming trend through the workweek. High temperatures for Thursday will be in the upper 80s, potentially pushing 90° for some spots in the east valley.

We have a ridge of high pressure to thank for the warmer temperatures. However, an area of low pressure will move down the west coast later this week. This will increase onshore flow for SoCal by Friday leading to more clouds and breezier conditions to close out the week.

Warmer than usual temperatures are expected for this work week. Cooler temperatures are in store for the weekend thanks to an increase in wind and cloud cover. Some showers are also possible on Sunday. Temperatures warm up heading into next week.