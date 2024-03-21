First Alert Weather Alert: Windy weekend ahead

A First Alert Weather Alert is being issued for this weekend as gusty winds may impact weekend plans.

An area of low pressure will move down the west coast over the next few days. This will increase onshore flow in Southern California and cause the windy conditions this weekend. More clouds will also fill our skies.

Gusts could easily exceed 35 MPH for many areas across the valley. Saturday afternoon/evening and Sunday will be the windiest days.

Breezy conditions will arrive Friday while temperatures remain in the 80s. Windier conditions will be with us for the weekend as temperatures take a dive into the 70s and upper 60s. there is a slight chance for showers on Sunday as well. Temperatures will start to rebound next week.

