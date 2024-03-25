Skip to Content
Mild start to the week with gradual warming each day

Haley Clawson
By ,
Published 3:24 PM

It was a windy weekend here in the Coachella Valley. While the strongest winds have passed, it still remains breezy to gusty at times this evening for many folks in the valley.

Looking out toward tomorrow, we will begin to see some high-pressure building. This will provide a brief boost to our temperature for midweek.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the low 80s through Thursday. Cooler conditions arrive again starting Friday ahead of an active weekend. Thanks to an incoming low pressure system, more breezy and potentially rainy weather will move into the valley this weekend.

