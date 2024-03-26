Breezy start to the day with gradual warming

The weather pattern hasn't changed too much since yesterday. There is still a very large area of low pressure dominating much of the nation. This is bringing us our cooler temperatures, but gradual warming will continue through Thursday as high pressure builds over Southern California.

It will remain breezy to gusty at times throughout the desert today. Although, breezes will pick up more for the afternoon. Calmer winds will arrive on Wednesday.

Temperatures remain below average today and continue to gradually rise through midweek. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. This weekend will see yet another round of active and unsettled weather in SoCal. There are opportunities for rain from Saturday through Monday.