Unsettled weather arriving this weekend

While our winds have calmed down today, it's a short-lived reprieve. Onshore flow will pick up again tomorrow causing breezy to gusty conditions to return to the valley. Gusts in excess of 30 MPH are possible.

We are issuing a First Alert Weather Alert for this weekend as an area of low pressure will bring active and wet weather. More than a quarter of an inch of rain accumulation is possible. This could cause some localized flooding in some areas and along urban roads.

The low-pressure system will move down the west coast over the next few days. This will be responsible for all the unsettled weather this weekend.

The first round of rain will move into the desert as early as Saturday morning. Right now, Saturday looks to be the rainiest and most impactful day with showers continuing into Sunday.

Thursday will be the warmest day this week, although our winds will increase. Friday will start to see some cooler temperatures as the low pressure system begins to assert its influence. Saturday and Sunday will be First Alert Weather Alert days as wet weather will impact our weekend plans. Temperatures start rebounding early next week.