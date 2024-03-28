Strengthening wind tonight as weekend storm system nears

The calm conditions we've been feeling this morning will flee this evening with a strengthening west wind. Prevent any damage to your property by closing down patio umbrellas and securing lightweight items.

A trough of low pressure is moving down from the north and will continue to track along the West Coast ahead of the weekend. This is influencing the onshore flow resulting in the breezy and gusty conditions for the close of the week.

Wind will remain a part of our weekend forecast, with a Wind Advisory taking effect for the Coachella Valley on Saturday afternoon. However, the focus for the holiday weekend will be the wet weather.

For elevations above 5,000', a Winter Storm Watch joins the forecast. Snow levels will start around 6,000' before lowering through the day on Saturday.

A Flood Watch for the mountains below the snow line and cities to our west will take effect early Saturday morning. Moderate to heavy rainfall is possible, which could lead to flooding in poor drainage and urban areas. Be prepared to find an alternate route if you encounter a flooded roadway. Rainfall estimates for the Coachella Valley continue to trend between 0.20-0.50".

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for this Easter weekend, warning of the potential of impactful weather on your plans, especially travel. Check back daily for the latest forecast updates as details become refined!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!