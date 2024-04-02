A mild midweek

We are currently in a brief warming trend. Today is warmer than yesterday with temperatures back in the 80s and tomorrow looks to be a bit warmer than today.

Another low pressure system will impact California this week. As it moves south, our onshore flow will strengthen. This will usher in windy conditions beginning Thursday.

As this next system moves through our region, some rain will fall over Southern California. The rain will impact areas west of the valley more, but some showers here in the desert cannot be ruled out.

Cooler temperatures will return by Thursday along with windy conditions. Cool and windy weather will be in place on Friday as well. Warmer and drier weather will make a comeback for the weekend.