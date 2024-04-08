A total eclipse of the sun

A rare total solar eclipse will traverse a large swath of the United States today. Here in the Coachella Valley, only about 53% of the sun will be covered by the moon. The best time to see the eclipse will be around 11:15 AM. Be sure to practice eclipse safety!

Breezy conditions will be with us today as offshore winds pick up over parts of Southern California.

Temperatures will warm fairly sharply this week, with a return to the 90s looking to arrive by Wednesday. Overall clear and warm conditions are expected for this week with some slightly cooler and cloudier in store for weekend one of Coachella.