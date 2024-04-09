A sharp warming trend kicks off today

Our weather pattern remains fairly unchanged. The area of low pressure which was helping to keep us cool has loosened its grip allowing for temperatures to sharply rise into the mid-to-upper 80s. We will see temperatures continue to rise this week as a result of high pressure building over SoCal.

As a result of offshore flow across the deserts, the atmosphere remains quite dry today. As of 5:00 AM, dew points across the valley were in the teens and low 20s. Relative humidity values are not far behind either, with values also in the teens and 20s.

As mentioned before, sharp warming will begin today across the desert and will continue through Thursday. Temperatures will likely reach the upper 80s today before reaching the 90s on Wednesday for the first time in 2024. Breezier and cooler weather are in store for this weekend as tens of thousands of people head to the Coachella Valley for weekend one of Coachella.