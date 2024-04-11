Skip to Content
A warm welcome to highs in the 90s

High pressure continues to hold strong over Southern California. This is allowing temperatures to warm even more into the mid-to-upper 90s for Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures today will be about 10°F above average. The average high temperature for April 11th in Palm Springs is 86°F. Today's high will be near 96°. Yesterday was the first day of 2024 to see a high temperature of at least 90°F.

Today will be the warmest day of the week. An incoming low pressure system will increase winds here in Southern California. This will help lower temperatures for the weekend, giving Coachella-goers a breezy, but comfortable, time. Temperatures rebound next week.

