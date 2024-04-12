Skip to Content
Still warm, but cooler weather in store for the weekend

Spencer Blum
By
Updated
today at 5:47 AM
Published 5:24 AM

As tens of thousands of people make their way into the Coachella Valley for the first weekend of Coachella, visitors can look forward to high temperatures today in the low 90s.

As a low pressure system moves down the west coast, it will increase the onshore flow in Southern California, leading to breezy to gusty conditions throughout the weekend. It will be especially breezy in the afternoons and evenings.

A cooling trend begins today throughout the valley thanks to a boost in onshore flow. Highs today are still above average, but are cooler than yesterday. Temperatures will fall fairly sharply over the weekend before rising again next week.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

