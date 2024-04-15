Warming trend to start the week

It's a beautiful day here in the Coachella Valley! It is a fairly mild Monday with high temperatures only in the low 80s. This is warmer than what we felt yesterday, however, warmer temperatures are in store for the rest of this week.

As the area of low pressure continues moving off to the east, high pressure will build over Southern California. This will allow for the sharp rise in temperatures we will see during the beginning of this week. Temperatures will rise into the 90s by Tuesday.

As mentioned before, temperatures will continue to rapidly rise through Wednesday. We will see highs in the 90s by Tuesday, with Wednesday likely being the warmest day of the work week. Slightly cooler and partly cloudy skies will move in to close the work week, along with a boost to our winds. This weekend will see temperatures in the mid-90s with clear skies.