Even warmer today, more warming to come

Spencer Blum
By
Published 3:58 PM

Today is significantly warmer than yesterday here in the desert. Just about every valley city is feeling high temperatures at least 10 degrees warmer than Monday.

A shortwave trough will move through California beginning Wednesday. This will bring us some breezier conditions as early as Wednesday afternoon and potentially lasting through Friday. Gusts up to 50 MPH cannot be ruled out, especially in areas close to the San Gorgonio Pass.

Temperatures will remain in the 90s for the foreseeable future. Slightly cooler for Thursday and Friday thanks to some extra wind, but we warm back up for the weekend. Sunday and Monday have the potential to reach highs in the triple digits for the first time this year.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

