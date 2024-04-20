Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Feeling the weekend warmup

Spencer Blum
By
New
Published 5:01 PM

As high pressure builds over Southern California, we are seeing our temperatures rise. Highs today are in the mid to upper 90s with Sunday's highs nearing, if not exceeding, 100°F. If this happens, it would be the first triple-digit day of 2024.

Temperatures this evening will stay on the warmer side, with temperatures not falling below 70° until the early morning hours.

Highs remain in the 90s through the start of next week. However, another round of wind will begin to impact the Coachella Valley on Tuesday. This will help to lower our temperatures for the latter part of next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content