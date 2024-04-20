Feeling the weekend warmup

As high pressure builds over Southern California, we are seeing our temperatures rise. Highs today are in the mid to upper 90s with Sunday's highs nearing, if not exceeding, 100°F. If this happens, it would be the first triple-digit day of 2024.

Temperatures this evening will stay on the warmer side, with temperatures not falling below 70° until the early morning hours.

Highs remain in the 90s through the start of next week. However, another round of wind will begin to impact the Coachella Valley on Tuesday. This will help to lower our temperatures for the latter part of next week.