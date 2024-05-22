Warm Wednesday followed by a cooling trend into the weekend

It's been a warm Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 90s around the Coachella Valley.

A trough of low pressure will expand over the West Coast for the latter half of the week, bringing a cooling trend into the holiday weekend. Unfortunately, it will also strengthen onshore flow, leading to gusty evenings each day this week. Winds look to be the strongest on Friday, with gusts 35-40 MPH.

Temperatures will quickly warm on Sunday and into the holiday. Highs will be near 100° on Memorial Day, with triple digits persisting through the week.

