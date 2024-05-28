Another warm and breezy evening in the desert

The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a consistent weather pattern through this week. Daytime highs reached over the seasonal average again today. Expect temperatures to rise into the low 100s everyday this week and practice proper heat safety precautions accordingly!

Breezy NW winds will continue this evening with gusts that could reach between 25-40 MPH. The team will be keeping an eye on the valley's air quality and potential road impacts. There is currently an Air Quality Watch for areas south of the Salton Sea due to the possibility of impactful winds.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be the warmest days of the week. A slight cool down and cloudier conditions are expected early next week as a trough of low pressure moves in.