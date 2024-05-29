Triple-digit heat continues this week

We will continue to feel warm afternoon highs in the triple digits for the rest of the week. Our temperature outlook shows lots of warm colors across the nation. This indicates that temperatures are likely to be warmer than average for the foreseeable future.

We also will continue to experience breezy to gusty conditions around sunset. Winds will be strongest in the usual areas with gusts over 30 MPH possible. We are also still monitoring any impacts to our air quality.

Temperatures will stay in the lower triple digits for the rest of the work week. there will be a very slight cooldown this weekend, but only be a degree or two. Sunny skies will be with us during this time as well.