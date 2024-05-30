Above-normal temperatures for the end of May

Temperatures this afternoon have warmed more than 5° above average, and tomorrow will be very similar as we wrap up the month of May. It's not record-breaking, but we're certainly feeling the springtime heat!

One year ago, 4.63% of California was in 'moderate' drought. Today, only 1.23% of the state is 'abnormally dry.' This is a great place to be as we head into the hottest and driest months of the year. You can find more about the history of California's drought levels here.

The start of June will offer high temperatures close to what's normal for the time of year. By the middle to end of next week, the Coachella Valley will really begin to feel the desert heat.

