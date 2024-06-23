Excessive heat and elevated humidity remains

Temperatures will remain 5°-10° above average through next week. An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in place for the Coachella Valley until 8 PM Thursday due to this potentially dangerous heat. Please practice proper heat safety at all times!

A big surge of moisture has increased humidity and the slight chance for showers today. While the majority of storm activity is staying off towards the east, the potential for local precipitation remains. Sunday afternoon and evening will be the best chance for rainfall and thunderstorm development over San Bernardino County mountains.

Daytime highs will remain well above the seasonal average through most of next week. A subtle downward temperature trend will begin next weekend.