Excessive heat paired with extra moisture to start the week

You feel it when you step outside - humidity! Dew point temperatures are in the 50s and 60s this afternoon, creating a not-so-great feeling in combination with the heat. The extra moisture will linger in our air for now, becoming drier through midweek.

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until Thursday evening. Although the afternoons are hot, the warm overnight lows elevate the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will still be above average but provide a little more relief overnight, along with drier conditions.

