Excessive heat persists

The intense heat that has pushed highs to 115 the last couple of days will continue, with temps climbing to the one-teens until Friday. High pressure grips much of the country, keeping these well-above-average temps around for a while.

Ann Excessive Heat Warning remains in place through Thursday at 8 p.m. and an Air Quality Alert is also posted until Wednesday morning as pollutants get trapped beneath the high pressure dome.

In addition to the heat, we also seeing a touch of humidity, monsoonal moisture slipping in from Arizona will linger today and dry out tomorrow.

We do get some modest relief by Friday, but don't expect significantly cooler temps. We'll briefly drop below 110 for daytime highs, but the one-teens return quickly.

