A lot of heat today, and there’s more on the way

It's hot! High temperatures are more than 5° above the average for the date (106°). The ridge of high pressure to our east is having a large impact on states across the region.

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect across the Coachella Valley until Thursday evening for dangerously hot temperatures.

Even after the warning expires, "relief" will be a hard word to use to describe the forecast. Yes, lower dew points on Friday and Saturday will make being outside a bit more comfortable, but temperatures will remain above the seasonal average. Another ridge of high pressure moves into the picture early next week, keeping temperatures hot in the one-teens for the first week of July.

