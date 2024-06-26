Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Drier with a very modest temperature drop

By
Published 6:02 AM

Highs will drop a few degrees this weekend, and the humidity will thin out, too which will make things feel a bit better. Today the monsoonal flow continues across portions of California.

We remain under an Excessive Heat Warning through tomorrow evening.

The heatwave will move to the East, allowing us to see a modest two or three degree cool-down for Friday and Saturday.

Highs hover around 110 to 112 into next week, so stay hydrated and be careful in the heat!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content