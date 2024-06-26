Drier with a very modest temperature drop

Highs will drop a few degrees this weekend, and the humidity will thin out, too which will make things feel a bit better. Today the monsoonal flow continues across portions of California.

We remain under an Excessive Heat Warning through tomorrow evening.

The heatwave will move to the East, allowing us to see a modest two or three degree cool-down for Friday and Saturday.

Highs hover around 110 to 112 into next week, so stay hydrated and be careful in the heat!