Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Heat and humidity a tough combination for the Valley

By
Updated
today at 5:58 AM
Published 5:47 AM

Excessive Heat Warnings persist through tonight for the Valley and some surround areas. The warning is slated to expire at 8 p.m.

Highs today will reach the 111 degree mark, just slightly below yesterday's 113.

Higher humidity and dew points have contributed to the discomfort through the week, but there is a drying trend in the forecast. Today, we'll still feel that additional atmospheric moisture, note the areas shaded in green or white:

By tomorrow, we see a significant reduction in humidity around the region.

High temps show no sign of slowing down or cooling off. We expect highs between 110 and 115 through the weekend and into next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content