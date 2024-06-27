Heat and humidity a tough combination for the Valley

Excessive Heat Warnings persist through tonight for the Valley and some surround areas. The warning is slated to expire at 8 p.m.

Highs today will reach the 111 degree mark, just slightly below yesterday's 113.

Higher humidity and dew points have contributed to the discomfort through the week, but there is a drying trend in the forecast. Today, we'll still feel that additional atmospheric moisture, note the areas shaded in green or white:

By tomorrow, we see a significant reduction in humidity around the region.

High temps show no sign of slowing down or cooling off. We expect highs between 110 and 115 through the weekend and into next week.