The heat is here and it’s not going anywhere

It's hot and humid, but relief is on the way! Dew point temperatures are in the 50s/60s today but will drop into the 40s on Friday.

We may catch a quick break from the humidity, but the heat is here to stay! High temperatures look to remain in the one-teens for the start of July.

