Trading humidity for heat this weekend

An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect tomorrow, lasting through Monday as humidity wanes and high pressure assumes control of the forecast.

Humidity still lingers today, with that monsoonal flow continuing to bring a slight chance of scattered showers and isolate thunderstorms.

Highs will top our near 110 today, but then we turn the thermostat UP.

Through the weekend and into next week, expect highs in the middle one-teens, so stay hydrated and safe amidst the excessive heat.