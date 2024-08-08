Brief reprieve from the monsoon mugginess

Dew points are in the 50s! Enjoy the break for now, as the deeper moisture is focused east of the Coachella Valley. We won't experience a true desert dry heat, but it is a nice change from the soupy environment we felt Wednesday.

By Saturday, moisture will return to Southern California, presenting the opportunity for thunderstorms to develop into the afternoon.

A trough of low pressure will move into the West Coast early next week. This will bring breezy conditions to the mountains and deserts beginning Monday but will also push the monsoon moisture back to the east. The middle of next week looks to provide some a drop in dew points into the 40s.

