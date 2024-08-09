Skip to Content
Slight chance of thunderstorms this weekend

today at 6:07 AM
Monsoonal humidity will ebb and flow through the weekend, then dry out next week. With the slightly higher dew points, thunderstorms are possible, particularly on Saturday.

Those storms will likely be isolated to mountains and high desert locations, but could impact the Valley in the afternoons through the weekend.

Highs today and tomorrow will likely exceed our seasonal norms, but we see a nice cooling trend into next week.

We can look forward to more seasonal temps next week, and less humidity as monsoonal moisture retreats.

Patrick Evans

