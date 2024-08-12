Humid conditions to start the week

Monsoonal flow continues this morning so dew points and humidity values are way up. They will gradually dry out into tomorrow as northwesterly winds kick up tonight.

The anticipated winds have prompted an Air Quality Alert for windblown dust through Wednesday morning. We could see deteriorating air quality as winds pick up this evening.

Thunderstorms may pop-up again this afternoon, but are more likely in areas south of the Coachella Valley.

Northwesterly winds will result in drier conditions tomorrow through most of the week, with lower dew points and humidity.

Highs will be consistently near seasonal norms, hovering below the 110 degree mark. That, coupled with lower humidity, will make for a more comfortable week ahead.