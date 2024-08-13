Skip to Content
Humidity drying out a bit

today at 6:52 AM
Published 5:52 AM

Today we're seeing those high dew point and humidity readings start to drop, running the 40s and 50s this morning, which is a big improvement from 24 hours ago.

Monsoonal flow is easing to east as stronger northwest breezes kick in.

Highs will be similar all week long, hovering near our seasonal norm of 109.

An Air Quality Alert remains in place through tomorrow morning due to the possibility of blowing sand and dust as winds increase today and this evening.

Through the week, highs will be quite similar, warming up a bit early next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

