Heat and a little humidity

Significant heat today, with areas around the Coachella Valley under an Excessive Heat Warning through this evening.

Highs will continue in the one-teens today, before starting to drop tomorrow as we see an influx of monsoonal moisture from the south.

That monsoonal influx will last for about 24 hours, then a trough of low pressure will cool us off and dry us out.

That will result in temps dropping into the lower triple digits through the end of the week and into the weekend.