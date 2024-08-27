Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Slightly warmer today

By
Updated
today at 5:26 AM
Published 5:12 AM

Highs are gradually increasing as we head into the meat of the work week. Cooler air retreating a little farther to the North will allow us to warm to near-normal.

A weak low pressure system also lingers nearby, which may add a touch of humidity to the mix, especially later this week.

Highs will actually top out slightly above our seasonal norms through much of the rest of the week.

Temps are very consistent through the week, with slightly higher dew points Thursday and Friday, the weekend still looks dry and reasonable.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content