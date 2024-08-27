Slightly warmer today

Highs are gradually increasing as we head into the meat of the work week. Cooler air retreating a little farther to the North will allow us to warm to near-normal.

A weak low pressure system also lingers nearby, which may add a touch of humidity to the mix, especially later this week.

Highs will actually top out slightly above our seasonal norms through much of the rest of the week.

Temps are very consistent through the week, with slightly higher dew points Thursday and Friday, the weekend still looks dry and reasonable.