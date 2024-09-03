Excessive heat for the remainder of the week

Highs will climb into the one-teens for the rest of the week, prompting an Excessive Heat Warning from Wednesday through Friday.

The heat will increase through Thursday, but expect temps to remain above average through the weekend.

We're certainly used to the extreme temps here in the desert, but please remember basic heat safety through this exceptionally hot period:

Today, we're looking at highs near 112, but hotter through the middle and latter part of the week.

Be prepared to beat the heat, and stay hydrated!