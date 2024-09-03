Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Excessive heat for the remainder of the week

By
today at 6:14 AM
Published 5:44 AM

Highs will climb into the one-teens for the rest of the week, prompting an Excessive Heat Warning from Wednesday through Friday.

The heat will increase through Thursday, but expect temps to remain above average through the weekend.

We're certainly used to the extreme temps here in the desert, but please remember basic heat safety through this exceptionally hot period:

Today, we're looking at highs near 112, but hotter through the middle and latter part of the week.

Be prepared to beat the heat, and stay hydrated!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content