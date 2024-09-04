Excessive heat warning in place today through Friday

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place from 11 this morning through Friday evening as temps soar into the mid one-teens.

A broad ridge of high pressure extends across the Western U.S., keeping highs well above average through the end of the week.

Please heed the usual heat precautions as we endure this late-season heat wave.

We do see some relief by the weekend as monsoonal moisture increases and temps edge downward, but it will feel more humid with higher dew points through Sunday.