The excessive heat continues into Friday

Highs topped out at 116 degrees yesterday, tying a previous record for the date.

Today will just as hot, but the record is 122, so it's unlikely we will get that hot. Highs will be in the higher one-teens this afternoon.

Take precautions against overheating today, and be mindful that the excessive can be especially dangerous for children, the elderly and your pets.

High temps start to come down heading into the weekend, but we will also see increasing humidity through Sunday, so it will feel muggy throughout the weekend. Drier into next week.