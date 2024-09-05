Skip to Content
Local Forecast

The excessive heat continues into Friday

By
New
Published 6:00 AM

Highs topped out at 116 degrees yesterday, tying a previous record for the date.

Today will just as hot, but the record is 122, so it's unlikely we will get that hot. Highs will be in the higher one-teens this afternoon.

Take precautions against overheating today, and be mindful that the excessive can be especially dangerous for children, the elderly and your pets.

High temps start to come down heading into the weekend, but we will also see increasing humidity through Sunday, so it will feel muggy throughout the weekend. Drier into next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content