Gradual drying with sharply cooler temps later this week

Expect another hot and humid day, but changes are one the way.

Winds will increase into Tuesday, which will likely increase the smoke and haze conditions for the Valley. Air quality concerns linger through tomorrow as smoke from nearby wildfires will continue to negatively impact air quality.

Highs today remain well above average, approaching 112 degrees.

High pressure is beginning to weaken, which will bring in sharply cooler temps by midweek, and they will stay with us through the weekend.