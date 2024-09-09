Skip to Content
Gradual drying with sharply cooler temps later this week

Published 5:59 AM

Expect another hot and humid day, but changes are one the way.

Winds will increase into Tuesday, which will likely increase the smoke and haze conditions for the Valley. Air quality concerns linger through tomorrow as smoke from nearby wildfires will continue to negatively impact air quality.

Highs today remain well above average, approaching 112 degrees.

High pressure is beginning to weaken, which will bring in sharply cooler temps by midweek, and they will stay with us through the weekend.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

