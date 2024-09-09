Hot and hazy now; strengthening wind Tuesday

The Coachella Valley is no longer under an Excessive Heat Warning, but Riverside County east and west of the low desert is until 8 PM Tuesday. Still, high temperatures this afternoon

Smoke density is expected to increase over the mountain and desert areas through this evening. Check the current air quality where you are here.

The Smoke Advisory has been extended, including for the Coachella Valley, through Tuesday night. This has the potential to continue to be extended based on how the several wildfires in Southern California react over the days ahead.

An incoming trough of low pressure will strengthen onshore flow leading to gusty winds, 25-30 MPH beginning Tuesday afternoon. The wind is not an ideal addition for firefighters working the Line Fire. The one positive is that it will bring substantial cooling across Southern California.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!