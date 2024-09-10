Skip to Content
Heat & smoke today, breezy and cooler by tomorrow

Smoke from nearby wildfires including the Line Fire in San Bernardino County continues to infiltrate the Valley, reducing air quality and creating respiratory issues.

Air Quality has dropped to "Moderate" or "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" levels here in the Valley.

There are also Excessive Heat Warnings in the Inland Empire and areas West of the Valley as temps soar again today.

A trough moving into the Pacific NW will bring gusty winds later today, and sharply cooler temps for the latter part of the week.

Smoke will likely still be an issue, but highs will dip to below normal levels.

