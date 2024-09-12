Breezy and cooler with smokey conditions

Wildfire smoke is still an issue today, with a Smoke Advisory extended through today.

Air quality this morning is, frankly, miserable, dropping into the "Very Unhealthy" range throughout most of the Valley and surrounding areas.

Smoke will linger into the afternoon and evening, but should thing out a bit into tomorrow.

A strong trough of low pressure to our North is bringing moderate winds and helping to push smoke into the region. It is also ushering in sharply cooler conditions.

High temps into next week drop through the 90s and into the upper 80s!