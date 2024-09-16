Gusty and dusty but a whole lot cooler

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until midnight for the San Gorgonio Pass and Northern Coachella Valley. Due to the gusty winds, blowing sand and dust is likely. A Windblown Dust Advisory is in place through Tuesday.

The passing trough of low pressure is responsible for the gusty winds and is also the reason for the drastic drop in temperature. Palm Springs peaked in the upper 80s Monday afternoon, more than 10° below average.

Below-average temperatures will be a part of the forecast for the remainder of the week. Triple digits look to return to the desert this weekend.

