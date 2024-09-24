Skip to Content
It may be Fall, but Summer temps are sticking around

Highs capped out at 109 yesterday and we'll likely see that again this afternoon. A large ridge of high pressure will keep us 5-10 degrees above normal through the end of the week.

The Jetstream has marched well to the North, pulling the cooler air with it, so the warmth will stick around through the weekend.

Highs will remain elevated as we move through the workweek, but conditions will gradually cool through the weekend and into next week. The first week of the Autumn season doesn't exactly feel so autumnal!

Patrick Evans

