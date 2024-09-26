Skip to Content
Near-record heat continues into the weekend

today at 6:11 AM
We hit 114 yesterday, tying a 1947 heat record for the date.

Today, highs again expect to meet or exceed record levels, so be prepared for hot weather to continue.

High pressure remains the central feature on the weather map, keeping temperatures hotter than normal through much of next week.

Presently, an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from tomorrow until Saturday evening, but may be extended based on the temperatures we're seeing.

Highs remain above 110 next week, so no relief in sight. Stay hydrated and be careful in the afternoon heat, never leave a person or pet in your vehicle.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

