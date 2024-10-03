Heatwave continues as excessive heat warning extended
The Excessive Heat Warning is now posted through Monday of next week as temps show no signs of cooling down.
The Line Fire, still burning, is the cause of a Smoke Advisory that is up through tomorrow and will likely be extended.
The culprit behind the heatwave is a large area of high pressure that will remain firmly in place through early next week.
The one-teens stick around into the weekend. Temps do show some signs of cooling by the middle of next week.