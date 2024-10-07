Record heat potential again today

Highs hit 115 yesterday, marking another day of record heat for the Valley.

The Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisories remain in effect through this evening so anticipate more record heat this afternoon.

High pressure remain the central figure in our forecast, keeping the Jetstream well to our North in it's "summer" position, but that ridge of high pressure will gradually breakdown over the next few days.

High temps will gradually drop as we move through the week, but we still see highs about 10 degrees above normal.