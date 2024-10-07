Skip to Content
Record heat potential again today

today at 6:29 AM
Highs hit 115 yesterday, marking another day of record heat for the Valley.

The Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisories remain in effect through this evening so anticipate more record heat this afternoon.

High pressure remain the central figure in our forecast, keeping the Jetstream well to our North in it's "summer" position, but that ridge of high pressure will gradually breakdown over the next few days.

High temps will gradually drop as we move through the week, but we still see highs about 10 degrees above normal.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

