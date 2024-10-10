Skip to Content
Cooling trend underway

today at 6:11 AM
Highs are finally dropping toward more seasonally normal conditions, topping out at 104 yesterday. We will still be ten or so degrees above normal this afternoon.

Air quality may be an issue today in the Imperial Valley, with an Air Quality Alert for elevated ozone levels in place there through this evening.

So far, air quality remains in the good moderate range throughout the desert and Imperial County areas.

Highs will continue to decrease through the weekend and into next week, where we are likely to see daytime highs more closely mirror our seasonal norms in the middle 90s.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

