Consistent temperatures for start of the week, but cooling further by mid-week

Highs across the Coachella Valley have been feeling more comfortable with each passing day. While high temperatures will hold near 98° for the start of the week, more cooling is on the way!

Conditions will be slightly more humid as we start the week. Dew points were mostly in the 20s and 30s over the weekend. The Coachella Valley is expected to see those numbers climb into the 40s and 50s tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Similarly warm conditions are expected tomorrow. These slightly-above average temperatures are expected to be consistent to start the week.

But looking at the week ahead, we are tracking another cooling trend by the middle of the week, where we can expect temperatures to decrease a few degrees each day. The strength and timing of this cooldown depends on a low pressure system in the Gulf of Alaska. High temperatures are running a couple of degrees below average on Friday and into the weekend.

Stay with your First Alert Weather team for the latest updates on this cooldown as the nature of the low pressure system becomes clearer.