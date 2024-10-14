Finally some cooler weather arrives

Breezy conditions this morning as ushering some cooler conditions for the week. Highs today will still be a few degrees above average, but we're likely not to reach triple digits! A trough moving across the Pacific Northwest will introduce more seasonal numbers through the week.

The change is part of a larger atmospheric change, as the Jetstream is finally return to a more "Autumnal" pattern.

Highs will slowly drop through the 90s into the 80s by the end of the week, so we're actually trending towards below-normal daytime highs!