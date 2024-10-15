Skip to Content
Temps are gradually cooling

Highs are finally moving back toward near normal as we head through this week, but we are still running about 5 degrees above normal today.

A trough to the North will bring breezy and cooler conditions through the week, ushering in highs in the 80s by week's end.

Winds will increase through tomorrow evening and Thursday morning, with gusts to 25 m.p.h. so we'll continue to track wind speeds through the week.

Temps ease their way into the 80s and lower 90s into next week.

